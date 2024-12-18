Washington Nationals Bullpen Still Needs Improvement Via Free Agency, Trade
The Washington Nationals have been very quiet so far this offseason, as the franchise has yet to sign a major league player this winter.
After winning 71 games and showing some promise in 2024, there are some high expectations for the Nationals this offseason. The franchise has done a nice job avoiding handing out bad contracts of late, and they have also stockpiled a lot of young talent.
While things are looking up for Washington, there is still some needs for the team to address this offseason. One of which being their bullpen. The decision to non-tender Kyle Finnegan this offseason was a bit of a shocker. Letting their All-Star closer walk was a bold choice, and it also created a massive need at the back-end of the bullpen.
Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports recently spoke about the bullpen situation for the Nationals. He highlights that while it’s not a complete disaster, it is arguably the weakest part of the team currently.
“The Nationals bullpen probably has more holes right now than any other part of the roster, but it’s not barren. Derek Law is one of the best workhorse relievers in baseball. Jose A. Ferrer and Robert Garcia are promising young left-handers who have the ability to retire hitters from both sides of the plate.”
While the unit isn’t completely barren, it certainly isn’t a strength right now for Washington. Derek Law is certainly the new leader out of the bullpen, as he was excellent last season. In 2024, he pitched 75 innings, and totaled a 2.60 ERA. With 17 holds last season, there is a possibility that he could get a chance to close some games in 2025 depending on how the offseason shakes out.
What could be a strength for the Nationals’ bullpen is having two left-handers that can pitch against batters from both sides of the plate. Robert Garcia has some excellent swing and miss stuff, as he totaled 75 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched. For Jose Ferrer, he has a lot of potential as well, as the 24-year-old southpaw will be looking for a breakout season.
While those three could be bright spots for the team, the unit overall could use some help. Getting an established closer and letting Law be the setup man would be the best case scenario.
There is still a lot of time left in the offseason for the Nationals to improve, and with money to spend, the bullpen would be a good area to upgrade.