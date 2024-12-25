Washington Nationals Christmas List Should Include These Gifts
The Washington Nationals have been getting busy this offseason with the holidays right around the corner.
There has been a lot of losing for the Nationals in recent years, but this is a team that feels like it is heading in the right direction. With all of that losing has come some talented young draft picks and players from trades.
Now, Washington is looking to make a couple of upgrades this offseason and let their talented young core develop. While a major splash might not be coming this offseason to really move the rebuild along, the patience and planning of the Nationals has looked good so far.
There is still a lot of work to do this offseason after the holidays, but Washington is starting to see their 2025 roster take shape.
As the holidays approach, here are a few things the Nationals should wish for this Christmas.
An Ace to Emerge
One of the biggest needs for Washington to take the next step forward is for an ace to emerge on their staff. Currently, it is a very young starting rotation for the Nationals. However, while there have been some good moments for their young pitchers, there has been just as many bad ones.
If an ace is going to emerge from their young staff, the two most likely choices are either MacKenzie Gore or Mitchell Parker. Both of these pitchers were able to have a FIP under 4.00 last season. There is certainly some upside with pitchers on the staff, but there is still plenty of work to do to become a true ace.
Young Core to Develop
2024 was a really encouraging season to see some of the development from the young core of hitters. Up the middle, CJ Abrams was named to his first All-Star team, and Luis Garcia Jr. put together an All-Star caliber campaign.
In the outfield, both top prospects, James Wood and Dylan Crews were able to make it to the majors and start to gain valuable experience at the next level. As two of the top prospects in the game, they also have All-Star potential in their future. If things work out for these young players, Washington could have one of the best young lineups in baseball.
Play Above .500
After winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have come in 5th place in the National League East in four out of the last five seasons. The only exception to that was in 2024, as they came in 4th place. However, there has been five straight losing seasons, and that can take it’s toll on a franchise and the fan base. While the current roster doesn’t scream playoff contender in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, being over .500 would be a nice step in the right direction.