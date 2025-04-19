Washington Nationals Closer Could be Trade Deadline Target for AL Contenders
The Washington Nationals are a team that many people around the MLB are going to be keeping a close eye on in the coming months.
Not expected to contend for a playoff spot, they have several veterans who could be viewed as the missing piece for a contender to add ahead of the trade deadline for an anticipated postseason push.
One of the players who should garner the most interest is closer Kyle Finnegan.
In a shocking move during the offseason, the Nationals opted to non-tender him a contract after the two sides attempted to negotiate a contract ahead of arbitration. When no deal was completed, the team opted to move on.
It ended up being the right decision as the relief pitcher market was slow to develop. Finnegan didn’t draw the kind of interest many thought that he would, which resulted in him coming back to Washington on a one-year, $6 million deal.
His arbitration projection had him earning north of $8 million in 2025, so the team came away with their closer and a little extra money on the payroll to spend.
Set to hit free agency again after the season, Finnegan is doing everything in his power to ensure that he lands the multi-year deal that eluded him this past winter.
He has been excellent thus far, one of the only reliable relief pitchers for manager Dave Martinez to turn to in the early going.
Finnegan is a perfect 6-for-6 on save chances with a 1.17 ERA across 7.2 innings. He has struck out eight batters and has done a wonderful job of limiting home runs and hard contact, which was an issue at points previously in his career.
His 344 ERA+ is truly elite, and he is performing that well despite a slightly elevated walk rate of 12.5% in the early going.
He is an established late-game option, coming off a 2024 in which he saved a career-high 38 games, recording at least 11 saves in four consecutive campaigns.
3.72 is the highest single-season ERA he has recorded. He may not have triple digit heat on his fastball and blow opponents away with gaudy strikeout numbers, but he is reliable late in games to close the door.
Several contenders would love to add him to the back of their bullpen, whether it is as a closer or another late-game option.
One team to keep an eye on is the Texas Rangers.
Their offseason overhaul of the bullpen provided the team with an incredible amount of depth for Bruce Bochy to work with. But, an experienced closer was the one thing missing from the bunch.
For now, Luke Jackson has been handling the closer’s duties, leading the team with six saves while Chris Martin and Robert Garcia have one apiece.
The remade bullpen has been strong for the most part out of the gate, but adding a closer of Finnegan’s caliber could be the difference that puts them over the top.
Replacing Kirby Yates, David Robertson, Jose Leclerc and Andrew Chafin hasn't been as big of an obstacle as many expected. But, Jackson's strong start shouldn't deter the front office from making a move.