Washington Nationals Closer Named Potential Trade Chip This Offseason
The Washington Nationals are heading into the winter looking to improve once again this offseason.
In 2024, the Nationals were able to take a nice step forward in their rebuild, as they saw a 16-win improvement from 2023.
Now, Washington will be faced with an important few months as they certainly have the potential to take another step forward. With a few big contracts coming off the books, including Patrick Corbin’s, the Nationals will be able to reallocate some of that money to improve the team.
For General Manager Mike Rizzo, where he will be spending the money will be the big question, as there are a few areas of need.
With a young core of talent, the future is bright for the Nationals and a lot of what will happen in 2025 will depend on what happens this offseason.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about some of the best potential trade chips heading into the winter, and closer Kyle Finnegan made the list.
“An All-Star for the first time in 2024, Finnegan converted 38 of 43 save chances with a 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 in 65 appearances. He doesn't miss bats at the rate of a top-tier closer, but his late-inning experience is still valuable as he has recorded 88 saves over the past four seasons for the Nationals.”
Finnegan being named as a potential trade chip makes a lot of sense considering the success that he has had. While he might be available, he might be a very useful tool for the Nationals if they take a step forward and look to compete in 2025.
If Washington is getting ready to compete this season, holding on to the veteran makes a lot of sense through the offseason into 2025 to see how they are doing.
Depending on how the Nationals are doing, Finnegan could be one of the top players available to help bolster a contender's bullpen. While he has been the closer for Washington, and a good one at that, he doesn’t have the elite stuff that a World Series contender would likely want to be a closer.
Furthermore, a move into the setup role after a trade would still bring back a nice haul for Washington, as they could add an impact prospect or two if they moved him.
The availability of Finnegan should come down to where the Nationals believe that they will be in 2025, as if they are going to be around 80 wins, it might be wise to hold on to him.