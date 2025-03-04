Washington Nationals Contract Details Revealed for All-Star Closer
The Washington Nationals have shaped the bullpen to their liking as Spring Training moves along.
After inking Kyle Finnegan to a one-year, $6 million contract last week, Washington now can breathe easy. The contract details for the All-Star closer were released on Monday.
Finnegan, who's been with the Nationals for all of his five MLB seasons, was non-tendered by the club in November. He will continue to be a primary part of a reliever rotation that includes Lucas Sims and Jorge Lopez, after recent agreements.
Here are the details of Finnegan’s $6 million, one-year contract with the Nationals, via The Associated Press.
"2025 base salary: $6 million, of which $4 million is deferred
Deferred money payable $2 million on Jan. 15, 2027, and $2 million on Jan. 15, 2028"
Finnegan's non-tender made him a free agent going into the offseason, but he's returned to the Nationals ahead of a pivotal year. He's coming off a 3-8 record, with 38 saves in over 65 appearances for Washington. He trusted the organization as it addressed other issues that were best for the team, and never lost faith.
"I always was open to the idea of a reunion,” Finnegan said in February, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com. “It’s a place that I felt super comfortable and have gotten to know so many great people over the years. In the end, it made a ton of sense. I think both sides were just trying to do what was right for them.”
The Nationals are ensuring that they have more stability in their defense after failing to close out games in 2024. They are young, but they also realize they are capable of competing despite their fierce division.
Finnegan's arm talent is impressive as he approaches the age of 33. He posted a 3.68 ERA in 63.2 innings pitched with 60 strikeouts. Earning All-Star recognition from these stats has to be encouraging. He fanned 63 batters in 2023, and 70 in 2022, so those numbers will likely be restored ahead of a massive season.
The Nationals wanted to ensure that the offense would remain their forte. They went out and acquired proven sluggers in Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe, so the potential of Finnegan's deal was expected.
Finnegan is happy to be back for another chance to prove himself, and he's earned another opportunity for an All-Star selection as the Nationals look to rebound from a 71-91 campaign in a rugged NL East.