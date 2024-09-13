Washington Nationals Could Look to Steal Houston Astros Resurgent Pitcher
The Washington Nationals are expected to be a team that could look to make a big move or two in the upcoming MLB offseason.
It has been awhile since the Nationals were considered to be a legitimate contender, however, they have money to spend and some good talent already in place on the roster.
With that in mind, what positions could Washington choose to target?
They definitely need more starting pitching and should also try to add a big-time bat.
Looking specifically at the starting pitching market, the Nationals could try to go after one of the elite arms available, or they could look at a middle-tier option and save some money to try to make another major move.
Should they opt to pursue a quality pitcher that isn't considered "elite," there is an intriguing pitcher that could make an awful lot of sense.
That pitcher would be Houston Astros' impending free agent starter Yusei Kikuchi.
Kikuchi was acquired ahead of the MLB trade deadline by the Astros. There's a good chance he could end up re-signing with Houston, but other teams will have a chance to swoop in and steal him.
A pitcher like Kikuchi could take the Washington rotation to the next level.
Since being traded to the Astros, he has pitched at a very high level with a 4-0 record, a 3.07 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and a 5.3 K/BB ratio across 41.0 innings pitched.
There is one thing that could make the Nationals think twice about pursuing him.
Kikuchi is currently 33 years old and will turn 34 during the 2025 MLB season. He would not be a super long-term option, which might make Washington consider another choice.
That being said, if Washington is looking for a quality starter who can help them compete for two to three years as they add more pieces, Kikuchi could be a much more cost-effective option than other players who will be available.
All of that being said, it is going to be very interesting to see what the Nationals choose to do this offseason.
They are not terribly far away from being a potential playoff contender in the coming years, and a move for Kikuchi could be the boost they need.