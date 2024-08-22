Washington Nationals Crucial Offseason Decision Centers Around Star Prospect
Coming down the final stretch of this season, the Washington Nationals are already giving some of their star youngsters Major League reps. That is expected to increase when the September call-up period begins as rosters expand. There are many thoughts about who should be getting promoted to close out the year.
When it comes to how the Nationals are going to approach things going forward, they can go in two different ways when the offseason begins.
The less likely scenario is the front office gets aggressive and pursues some of the top free agents on the market to bring in high-end talent that pushes them into immediate contention. What probably happens is they will look to add some value pieces to boost this roster, but also give their emerging star prospects an opportunity to flourish.
If Washington is going to go that route, then they have to consider calling up their No. 1 prospect, and the third-ranked player in all of minor league baseball, Dylan Crews.
Not only would that give him his first ever MLB experience, but it would also provide the organization an evaluation period to decide if the 22-year-old can pair with James Wood in the outfield next season, or if they have to go out and add a stopgap solution.
That's why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks that deciding what Crews' role is going to be heading into 2025 is their most important offseason decision.
"Teams have not been shy in recent years about giving unproven top prospects an everyday role to start the season, and Dylan Crews could put himself in position for that type of opportunity with a strong final month ... With Lane Thomas traded at the deadline, there is a clear path for Crews to join rookie James Wood in the MLB outfield to begin the 2025 season," he wrote.
Considered one of the best draft-eligible players coming out of LSU, he has rocketed through the Nationals' farm system, making it up to Triple-A in his first full year of professional baseball.
Washington is still in a rebuilding phase, so they have to find out which of their star prospects can become future franchise cornerstones.
Crews seems to be one, but they won't know unless they see him in action.