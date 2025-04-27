Washington Nationals Desperately Need Slugger to Break Out of Slump
The Washington Nationals entered 2025 as one of the more intriguing teams in the MLB. Coming to what they hope is the final stretch of a long rebuild that started back in 2021, the Nationals put together an exciting blend of young talent and experienced veterans.
One veteran that was brought on to help shepherd the youth movement in DC was slugger Josh Bell, who signed a one-year, $6 million with the team over the offseason.
Bell has been around the block over his 10 years in the Majors, and this experience is what led the Nationals to bring back the former Silver Slugger.
Through the first month of the season though, it's become clear that the Josh Bell that Washington thought they were signing has yet to show up.
Bell is currently in the midst of one of the worst slumps of his career. Through his 90 trips to the plate, the former All Star is slashing an abysmal .133/.235/.289 with just four home runs, and 12 RBIs as the team's designated hitter.
Simply put, he has become a black hole in the middle of the Nationals' lineup. The fact that he's also the team's DH just compounds the issue, as there is no defensive upside to mitigate his lack of production at the plate.
While this early season slump has been less than ideal for both Bell and Washington, it's not like this uncharted territory for the slugger. A running theme throughout his career, as MASN Sports pointed out, is that he's always been a slow starter at the plate who picks things up as the weather gets warmer.
Team skipper Davey Martinez also doesn't appear to be to concerned so far, as he still slots Bell into the middle of the lineup with regularity.
That being said, there comes a point where lack of production becomes so detrimental to the team that a manager has no other option but to look at alternatives. Martinez doesn't appear to be close to taking that type of action just yet, but he could end up in a position where Bell forces his hand.
Obviously, this is an outcome that everybody involved would like to avoid if possible. It will be interesting to see just how much rope the Nationals are willing to give Bell moving forward, and if he's able to make the needed adjustments to break out of the slump.
If not, then Washington could be forced to move the veteran to the bench in efforts to spark the offense.