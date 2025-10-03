Washington Nationals Farm Hand With Elite Numbers Is Name To Watch in AFL
The Washington Nationals and new President of Baseball Operations, Paul Toboni, are going into the offseason with the intention of focusing on finding the team's next manager. There are already several teams with a managerial opening, so teams will need to move quickly to find their guy.
Outside of the hunt for a new skipper, the most action in the Nationals organization will be happening in Arizona, with the team sending eight players to play in the Arizona Fall League. The Fall League is a yearly tournament in which teams send a handful of their best prospects to play against the other best of the best in the minors.
Of the eight that Washington is sending, three are top ten prospects and three are completely unranked. According to MLB Pipeline, the name to watch from the bunch is unranked left-handed pitcher Pablo Aldonis.
Aldonis Looks To Continue His Stellar Season
At 6'1", 160 punds, Aldonis is a smaller, wiry left-handed reliever. His career began back in 2022 when he appeared in nine games and started six in both Rookie and Single-A ball. There, he posted a 3.86 ERA and 11.1 K/9 rate.
In 2023, he started only five games with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 innings. He then missed all of 2024 with injury before making it back to the mound this season.
He was moved to the bullpen where he played at three levels -- Rookie ball, Single-A and High-A.
As a reliever, the 23-year-old had one of the best seasons of any pitcher in the Nationals organization. In 55 innings, he struck out 64 batters (10.5 K/9) with a 1.64 ERA, 0.782 WHIP and even three saves.
Of any pitcher with at least 50 innings in the system, Aldonis led in ERA and WHIP and was fourth with a 30.9 percent K rate, according to Pipeline. He features a low-90s fastball with his best pitch being a low to mid-80s slider that gets most of his swings and misses.
Aldonis has yet to really pitch as a pro. He barely has a full season of his new role under his belt and he's returning from an injury that caused him to miss the whole season. His numbers being what they are is even more impressive, taking that into consideration.
If the lefty can continue to roll in the Fall League against top-tier competition, he will open up a lot of eyes going into next season. This is the time of year when prospects of a lower pedigree can make their names known and really jump in the rankings. If Aldonis can do that, he very well could be ranked going into 2026.