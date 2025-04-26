Washington Nationals First Overall Selection Could Set Draft Bonus Record
When the Washington Nationals won the 2025 MLB draft lottery, they knew they were going to end up with a potential future top prospect. They did not know, at least until earlier this week, just how well paid that No. 1 overall pick could become.
Major League Baseball released the draft slots and bonus money for each team, per Jim Callis of MLB.com. The Nationals have a draft slot and bonus pool of $16.5 million. That is the fourth highest bonus pool of any team and that is the pool with which Washington will pay its draft picks in July.
But the bigger bit of news is just how much money the Nationals’ first-round pick could make. Callis reported that the slot value for the No. 1 overall pick would be a little more than $11 million, which would set an MLB draft record.
The official amount is $11.075 million. That a boost from $10.570 million a year ago, which is what the No. 1 pick was slotted.
The Nationals could go many different directions with the selection. Back in 2009, Washington went with pitching and selected Stephen Strasburg at No. 1 overall. He helped them win a World Series in 2019.
The next year, Washington had the No. 1 pick again and selected outfielder Bryce Harper, who is now with the Philadelphila Phillies. But he was named a National League MVP while with the Nats.
The slot value doesn't mean that's what the Nationals will pay. It's possible Washington could pay that selection either above slot or below slot. The Nationals have the option to do that, though doing so would, in the case of being over slot, cut into their overall bonus pool.
Washington's second round pick is slotted at $1.9 million, a massive drop from the number one overall pick. The Nationals’ third round pick is slotted to be paid just north of $1 million. After that, the Nationals’ remaining picks are slotted under $1 million. The slots go all the way to the 10th round.
Last year the Nationals selected Wake Forest shortstop Seaver King with the No. 10 overall pick and paid him $5.15 million, which was underslot for the selection.
The year before, the Nationals selected LSU outfielder Dylan Crews with the No. 2 overall pick and paid him $9 million.
Crews is already with Washington and is the Nationals’ everyday right fielder. King is working his way through the minor leagues.