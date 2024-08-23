Washington Nationals’ First-Round Pick Shows Off Power in Minor Leagues
The Washington Nationals knew that Elijah Green was an investment, and they knew it would take time for that investment to pay off.
The Nationals took Green — the son of former NFL tight end Eric Green — with the No. 5 overall pick in 2022. Then, Washington paid him a $6.5 million signing bonus to persuade the Windemere, Fla., native to start his pro career instead of playing baseball in college.
Now 20 years old, he’s coming toward the end of his first full season with the Nats’ Class-A affiliate in Fredericksburg. And, frankly, his bat is struggling.
But, when he connects, the ball just flies off and it flies fast.
Baseball America recently put the spotlight on 15 power hitters that are 21 years old or younger, are in the minor leagues and have shown exceptional power at the plate.
Their metric used was each player’s 90th percentile exit velocity and all 15 hitters were among the top two percent in the category in the age group.
Even with his struggles at the plate, Green’s 90th percentile exit velocity is incredible. At 109 mph he was in the 100th percentile of the players sampled through July 15.
He was one of seven players in that top percentile. Baseball America called his power “elite.”
“Green’s max EV of 116 mph and 45.8% hard-hit rate rank (is) among the top five percent,” per the scouting report.
So, what’s the problem? The No. 21 prospect in the Nationals’ system per MLB Pipeline is striking out a lot, more than 40% of the time. He’s already struck out 182 times this season, his first complete year at a full-season affiliate. He also has a contact rate that is in the bottom five percent. Baseball America called it “limiting” to his potential pathway to the Majors.
At the time he was drafted, the publication wrote that “Green is one of the most dynamic and unique athletes scouts have seen on the baseball field in a long time.” That hasn’t translated yet. But, based on his exit velocity and his make-up, along with his age, the payoff could be huge for the Nats if he can straighten things out.
MLB Pipeline projects Green to be ready for the Majors by 2026. With the recent promotion of James Wood and the impending arrival of Dylan Crews, the future center fielder has time to develop.
After he was drafted he played 12 games with the Nats’ Florida Complex League’s Rookie team, where he slashed .302/.404/.535/.939 with two home runs and nine RBI. That was an encouraging start.
Last year, in 83 combined games in the FCL and with Fredericksburg, the slash line dropped to .218/.336/.327/.663 with five home runs and 39 RBI.