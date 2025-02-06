Washington Nationals Former First-Round Pick Could Be Rotation Darkhorse
When projecting which prospects will make the jump to the Majors for 2025, it's rare for former first-round picks to go under the radar.
That can't be said for Washington Nationals potential starter Cade Cavalli, who was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of the University of Oklahoma.
What has kept the burley 6-foot-4, 240-pounder from being the center of attention was the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2022 which has kept him off of the mound for more than a season.
The ballpark recovery time from this surgery can be in the 12-18-month range, but even that is a bit of a guessing game.
All pitchers are different and what can be the most difficult part of going through the rehab is being patient. After experiencing a period of “dead arm” while making his recovery, the decision to step back was an important one.
Cavalli has only faced a handful of hitters in the last year in an effort to make sure he was not rushing back too soon.
He stated as such in a 2024 interview, with MLB.com.
"So we were very easy with it, and we wanted to make sure that when the time's right, that it's healthy and ready to go. We ran out of time this season. I hate it because I want to be out there more than anything. I miss competing like crazy, and we just kind of ran out of time. So I’m very excited, there’s a lot of fuel for the fire for 2025, and I know that I have the support of the guys here. It's great knowing being able to go work in the offseason knowing those things."
The mental aspect of the injury is what is most difficult. The competitive switch for the athletes can’t be turned off. The drive to live up to their potential is always a thought in their mind. So, being patient during an injury can be almost impossible.
Cavalli has gone from being the dominant Friday night starter at Oklahoma, to a first-round draft pick by the Nats, to now having to prove that he is worth such a valuable selection.
The good news is his patience appears to be paying off.
Cavalli still features a plus fastball that sits 95-97 mph and tops out at 100 mph.
He throws downhill optimally using his large frame and a stiff landing leg. He compliments his fastball with a plus curveball, but like most young starting pitchers, refining the third pitch can make all the difference of landing a starting rotation spot or not.
The most crucial thing Cavalli needs to prove in 2025 is his health.
His command and development of the slider and change up will come with time.
Getting a bit of run out of his plus fastball will be key to his fight for innings and a starting role with Washington in 2025.
Cavalli has the stuff to project as a third or fourth starter in MLB. Fangraphs has gone one step further, projecting him as the Nationals’ fifth starter.
There is another train of thought that would accelerate his journey to the Majors, too.
Following the path of current Athletics closer Mason Miller, who was moved to the bullpen after suffering a similar UCL injury as Cavalli, that could be what Washington does with the top prospect.
Would it benefit Cavalli to not concern himself with developing a consistent third pitch and let the 100 mph fastball work its magic?
Potentially.
Success this spring for Cavalli will be to demonstrate his ability to stay healthy so he can revive the potential that made him a first-round selection in 2020.
If he is able to do that, he could be a factor in the Nationals' rotation this year.