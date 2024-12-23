Washington Nationals Fortunate To Avoid Massive Deal With Oft-Injured Slugger
The last few years have been incredibly difficult for the Washington Nationals, as they have been mired in a rebuild following their World Series victory in 2019.
Since that point, the team has missed the postseason five straight years and hasn’t sniffed the playoffs with 71 victories being the most in a single season.
It is hard to believe, but things could have actually been worse over the last few campaigns had the team made the decision to retain third baseman Anthony Rendon when he entered free agency following the championship.
He was incredible in the playoffs, recording a slash line of .328/.413/.590 across 17 games and 75 plate appearances. Three home runs and seven doubles were hit as he recorded 15 RBI and walked more times, 11, than he struck out, 10.
That followed up an incredible regular season when Rendon had a slash line of .319/.412/.598 with 34 home runs and an MLB-leading 126 RBI. His 44 doubles led the National League, the second consecutive year he accomplished that feat.
It resulted in him recording a 7.1 WAR, earning a spot on the All-Star team for the first time in his career. He finished third in the MVP voting and won the Silver Slugger Award as well.
Rendon put himself in a position to land a monster contract in free agency, as he looked to be one of the best third basemen in baseball. That massive offer came from the Los Angeles Angels, who agreed to a seven-year, $245 million pact.
It is tied for the No. 13 largest contract in MLB history with the seven-year, $245 million deal the Nationals opted to give to starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, another star in their run to a title.
Things didn’t work out for Strasburg either, as he has retired because of injuries. Not staying healthy has plagued Rendon as well, as Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report gave his massive free agent signing an “F” grade.
“After finishing third in 2019 NL MVP voting while helping the Nationals win a title, Rendon departed in free agency. He tallied 2.2 WAR and finished 10th in AL MVP voting during the shortened 2020 campaign, but he has been a complete non-factor in the years since. He has hit .231 with a 86 OPS+ and 1.5 WAR in 205 games over the last four years, and he rubbed more than a few people the wrong way last offseason when he told reporters that "baseball has never been a top priority for me" while pulling in a $38.6 million salary.”
The comments he shared are just the cherry on top of how bad of a contract this has been. In five seasons with the Angels, the veteran has recorded a total WAR of 3.7.
Given the current state of the franchise, having an albatross like that on the salary cap would be a major detriment to the front office. He looked like a true star in the making but hasn’t come close to earning the money he is being paid.