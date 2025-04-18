Washington Nationals Friday Night Game Against Colorado Rockies Has Been Postponed
The Washington Nationals were set to take on the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
The Nationals are off to a 7-12 start this season and have lost five of their last six games. However, this series at Coors Field gives them a chance to turn things around.
The Rockies are 3-15 and losers of six games in a row heading into this matchup. With Colorado being the worst team in baseball, Washington can back to their winning ways and possibly earn their first sweep of the year.
Mother Nature had some different plans for their opening game Friday night, though.
Per the Rockies official X account, Friday's game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
It will be made up Sunday night as part of a double-header.
Saturday's game has also been pushed back an hour to give the grounds crew time to get the field ready.
The weather in question is not rain, but snow.
The temperature in Denver on Friday is in the low-30s with snowfall accumulating to about an inch during the day with another inch at night.
Saturday and Sunday will be much better days for baseball.
With three games still being played this weekend, the Nationals have a great chance to add three wins. Washington's probable starters are MacKenzie Gore, Brad Lord and Jake Irvin. All three of those pitchers give the team a chance to win.
A series sweep would bring the Nationals to double-digit wins on the season.