Washington Nationals’ Future Depends on Haul From Epic 2019 Draft Class
In baseball terms, the 2019 MLB Draft was epic.
That’s what Baseball America recently called the class, as the site reviewed the first round and top picks in later rounds.
The development is astounding. Top overall pick Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles is an All-Star. So is No. 2 pick Bobby Witt of Kansas City. Oakland’s JJ Bleday, the fourth overall pick, is with the Athletics and outfielder Riley Greene, the No. 5 overall selection, is playing for the Tigers.
The Washington Nationals were a part of that class, though they didn’t have a pick until late in the first round. But, thanks to a trade, the Nats have benefited from the draft.
The San Diego Padres took infielder CJ Abrams with the No. 6 overall pick in that draft. He quickly ascended as a former high school star and made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2022.
Later that season, the Nationals and Padres made one of the biggest trades in recent memory. San Diego sent Abrams, along with James Wood, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, Jarlín Susana and Luke Voit to Washington in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.
Abrams has paid off for the Nationals. He’s emerged as their everyday shortstop and just made his first All-Star Game appearance last month. He’s an offensive cornerstone, as the 23-year-old is slashing .248/.322/.442/.764 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI. He’s poised to surpass last year’s career highs of 18 home runs and 59 RBI.
But Washington had their own selection in that draft, right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge. Selected out of junior college, he had immense potential at 6-8 and has reached the Majors each of the last two seasons. He’s just 1-1 with a 6.31 ERA in six MLB games. He has also struggled this year with Triple-A Rochester with a 4-7 record and a 6.87 ERA.
If he is able to turn things around, he could join the Nats’ rotation at some point.
The 2019 draft even carried an additional benefit for Washington and that is Wood. He was the Padres’ second-round pick in 2021 and part of that Abrams trade a year later.
Wood made his Major League debut earlier this season and he’s produced in the early weeks of his career. He has slashed .284/.373/.458/.831 with five home runs and 28 RBI in his first 42 games.
With Abrams having already put together an All-Star season and Wood set to be installed as the everyday left fielder for the foreseeable future, the Nationals started building a new future five years ago in one of the best drafts in recent memory.