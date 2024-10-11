Washington Nationals GM Admits Team Needs To Spend Money This Offseason
The Washington Nationals have a great starting point set for next season's roster, but are a few key veterans away from being a solid postseason contender.
Fans that want the team to open up the pocketbooks this winter have gotten some great soundbites from general manager Mike Rizzo this season, and the latest is no exception.
In setting up the Nationals' biggest questions heading into the offseason, MLB.com's Jessica Camerato shared a comment from general manager Mike Rizzo that points to some money being spent.
“I think it's time to spend at a point,” said Rizzo. “We’re going to see who's available and what fits we have out there. But I think that it's time for us to add to the roster, because we've got a good young core. Some veteran leadership, I think, is warranted.”
Washington was No. 24 in the league in total payroll this past season. While that isn't a complete excuse (note that the No. 26-ranked Detroit Tigers are currently surging), it does point to where the team has been lately.
In terms of payroll already set for next season, the Nationals currently sit at No. 29. The two highest paid players from this past year, Patrick Corbin and Trevor Williams, are off the books.
Back in 2019, when Washington took home a World Series trophy, they were all the way up at No. 7 for payroll.
While spending more money doesn't always guarantee better success, it certainly doesn't hurt.
If the team is actually planning to spend money, their biggest priority should absolutely be bringing in an ace to lead a group of young, promising hurlers.
There are some intriguing arms already on the roster, but one pitcher that is already proven in the league could bring a much-needed level of safety that the rest of the rotation doesn't necessarily hold.
Even if they miss out on the top options, players like Nathan Eovaldi and Yusei Kikuchi could prove very valuable.
Outside of another ace, some protections for the corners of the infield would be beneficial for the Nationals.
Brady House and Yohandy Morales are both candidates to be called up next season, but wouldn't do much to fix the problem of too much youth and not enough experience.
Adding a new slugging bat, most likely at first base, should be near the top of the to-do list. Players like Christian Walker and Rhys Hoskins could be good fits.