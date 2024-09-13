Washington Nationals Have Another Infielder Rising in Prospect Rankings
As the Washington Nationals continue to try to finish the season strong, they have their eye on the future with a lot of talented young players.
While it might not have been an ideal year for the Nationals in terms of wins, there is a lot to like about this team moving forward. Washington is building a really solid lineup through their farm system, and some of those players have started to make an impact.
In the infield, the Nationals have a great combo up the middle in Luis Garcia Jr. and CJ Abrams.
Having a strong middle infield is important for defensive purposes, and Abrams is especially an excellent defender at shortstop.
In the outfield, the future is really bright as well with the core of James Woods, Dylan Crews and Jacob Young.
While Crews has been called up just recently, Woods and Young have put together a solid sample size of work so far this season.
Even though there are a lot of talented young players already on the roster, there are more coming. Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently spoke about Seaver King as a prospect to watch for Washington.
“Considered one of the best in the league, the Nationals’ amateur scouting department placed a big bet in this year’s draft on infielder Seaver King, whom they selected with the 10th pick, higher than his consensus projection. At Wake Forest last season, he reached base at a 38 percent clip with 16 home runs and 11 steals. Since being drafted, he’s posted a .367 on-base percentage over 90 plate appearances, with 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts. He was the most underrated prospect in this year’s first round.”
Having another infielder coming up in the system is a good sign for the Nationals.
He fits the mold of how Washington has been evaluating players, as his best ability is arguably his speed. King has played at multiple positions during his career at Wake Forest, but so far in Low-A, he’s been primarily used at shortstop.
While he is a prospect to watch for the Nationals, he likely won’t be coming up to the Majors for at least a couple more years.
When looking at a potential timeline, King could potentially be stuck behind Abrams.
Where he might play in the MLB will be something they have to figure out in the future, as Washington will be focused on his development through the minors first.