Washington Nationals Have Plethora of Outfield Talent in Their Farm System
The Washington Nationals are in the final month of the season looking to improve and build a winning culture once again for the franchise.
Over the past few months, the Nationals have called up some of their young prospects from their talented farm system. Due to trades and the MLB draft, Washington has built one of the best pipelines in baseball.
What is exciting for the Nationals is that some of these players are already playing and making an impact at the big-league level.
In the last few months, James Woods and Dylan Crews have both gotten promoted to the Majors and look to be future cornerstones of this franchise.
Wood and Crews are two of the top prospects for Washington as Wood has seemingly solidified himself in the Majors already. Crews could well be on his way to doing that also, but the sample size is just a tad too small as of now.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com recently spoke about all the outfield talent the Nationals have in their farm system.
He listed their crop of outfielders 10th among all Major League clubs.
“No other team has more than one outfield prospect in the Top 100, but the Nats have Dylan Crews, currently the No. 2 overall prospect, getting his feet wet in the big leagues. Daylen Lile (No. 12) and Robert Hassell III (No. 13) still have upside, with the club totaling seven outfielders in the Top 30.”
The strong farm system they have is what is going to help them turn their franchise around in the next couple of seasons, as the experience they are gaining now is going to help in their development next year.
Washington has to be pleased with what they are currently seeing from their outfield in 2024.
Jacob Young has had a really impressive rookie season, as the speedy center fielder is hitting over .260 with over 30 stolen bases this year.
What will really be exciting for the Nationals, however, is Wood and Crews in the corner outfield spots.
Wood has played a good amount for this team now and has shown the ability to have both power and speed. At 6-foot-7 and 234 pounds, he is massive for a baseball player and extremely athletic for his size.
All three of the starting outfielders for Washington are currently under 25 years old and should be playing together for a long time.
With some other talented outfielder prospects also in the minors, this will give the organization a lot of flexibility in seasons to come.