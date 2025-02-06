Washington Nationals Have Rising Pitching Prospect Who Could Change the Game
The Washington Nationals have some great prospects in their organization. However, Travis Sykora is someone to be very excited about.
Sykora was drafted in the third round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Round Rock High School in Texas. He stands six feet six inches tall and uses his frame well. The lengthy pitcher is No. 2 in the Nationals top prospect list heading into 2025.
The former third round pick sits behind only Dylan Crews for that top spot in the Nationals organization. However, Crews is most likely going to make the opening day roster in Washington. This means Sykora has a chance to take over the No. 1 spot at some point this season.
MLB.com predicts Sykora will be the top ranked prospect in the organization by 2027. There is a chance he is already in the Major Leagues by then, though.
The young pitcher made his professional debut in 2024 and he dominated for the single-A Fredericksburg Nationals. He made 20 starts, threw 85.0 innings, allowed a .168 oBA, walked 27 and struck out 129. Those 129 strikeouts gave him an impressive 13.66 K/9.
The right-hander is turning 21 during the 2025 campaign, so he should move up the ranks a little quicker. His fastball reaches triple digits, but sits in the mid 90s while his slider and splitter both rate above average from scouts. Sykora was thought to have some command issues heading into pro ball, but he quieted those concerns with his 2.86 BB/9 last year.
Washington would happily take a top prospect into their rotation sooner rather than later. He should not be expected to make the Big Leagues this season, but some point in 2026 is a realistic timeline if he is dominant once again. 2027 is the most likely outcome, though.
In 2024, Washington had the eighth-highest ERA, sixth-highest WHIP, third-highest oBA and sixth-fewest strikeouts. Their pitching staff really struggled and it held the team back a bit.
Heading into 2025, the Nationals have two great starters in DJ Herz and MacKenzie Gore. Mitchell Parker had a pretty good showing as a rookie, as well. However, these three pitchers still have a lot to prove as their careers progress.
Even with those three pitchers, Washington has a lack of starting pitching talent and depth. They have some waiting to be called up, but none of those guys have the upside of Sykora. The team needs their pitchers to step up as their hitters are young and very good.
Sykora is not ready to make his debut yet, but he is definitely a pitcher to watch as he moves up the the organization.