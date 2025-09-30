Washington Nationals Honor Broadcaster Bob Carpenter in His Final Game
After their sixth losing season in a row following the World Series win, the Washington Nationals will go through a complete overhaul this offseason. The young, talented roster might be the thing that changes the least, but it's about to be a new era in DC.
They fired Dave Martinez and Mike Rizzo, who had been running the team since 2018 and 2009, respectively. Miguel Cairo took over for Martinez, but there is no official word on his interim tag as of Monday. On the other hand, the franchise did hire a new President of Baseball Operations, bringing in Paul Toboni from the Boston Red Sox.
Maybe the biggest day-to-day change for fans that the Nationals will have to go through is the retirement of legendary announcer, Bob Carpenter. Carpenter announced his retirement this year, and on the final day of the season, the team honored him.
Nationals Tip Their Cap to Carpenter
Carpenter spent the last 20 years of his 42-year illustrious career calling Nationals games, and he has seen it all. From the excitement surrounding Bryce Harper and Stephen Strasburg, to the World Series and 12 losing seasons, he has been the one fixture every year.
He's best known for one of the most recognizable home run calls in the game, "See. You. Later."
On Saturday, the Nationals held "See You Later Day" at the ballpark in honor of the legendary broadcaster. Fans received t-shirts with the signature phrase on the back and how Carpenter would fill in a home run on the scorebook.
"My friends out in the ballpark, you are the love of my baseball life," he said to begin a goodbye message on Saturday.
It was a long road to get where Carpenter is, from calling minor league games in a storm, to broadcasting for ESPN, but he will always be known for his time in the booth at Nationals Park.
Prior to Sunday's season finale, the entire Washington Nationals team took a moment before first pitch to come onto the field and tip their cap to Carpenter, who held his hand over his mouth as he looked on emotionally.
"I just want to thank everybody for letting us, and me, into your living rooms, your dens, you know, wherever you're carrying your devices around for the last couple of decades, I really appreciate it. It's been a privilege to be your friend, your broadcaster, and I don't know what else, other than see you later," Carpenter said, holding back tears as he signed off for the final time.
It was an emotional weekend for Carpenter, the Nationals and the fans as they say goodbye to the broadcaster who has been with the team since their second season in Washington. He had been the most reliable part of experiencing the Nationals, but now he gets to enjoy retirement.
Thank you, Bob.