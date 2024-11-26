Washington Nationals' Hope For Free Agent Superstar Reunion Looks Dead
The Washington Nationals front office has made their intentions clear heading into the MLB offseason. They are willing to go to the top of the market and spend to upgrade the talent on the roster.
The crown jewel of this free agent class is someone they are familiar with. Outfielder Juan Soto is the clear-cut No. 1 option available after a stellar season with the New York Yankees hitting ahead of Aaron Judge.
The superstar began his career with the Nationals, playing 4.5 seasons before being traded to the San Diego Padres. He helped them win the 2019 World Series, but part of the reason why he was moved was because he would not sign a long-term deal.
Any offer the team made was declined, so they opted to trade him for a war chest of assets that now make up the backbone of the team. All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams, left fielder James Wood and ace starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore were all part of the return package from the Padres.
With a solid foundation in place, Washington’s ownership knows this is the time to make moves. Having a reunion with Soto is something they would have been very open to, but it doesn’t look like it will be in the cards.
Despite being listed as a suitor to steal him away from the Yankees this winter, his market is starting to come into focus. Unfortunately, the Nationals are not part of it.
“There really are only four teams that are seriously in play for Soto: The Mets, the Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox,” wrote Bob Nightengale of USA Sports.
There are some reports that the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are also going to make a run at him, as the two sides had a meeting already.
While some fans will be disappointed that Soto won’t be coming back to Washington, it always felt like a long shot that a reunion would occur. He loved his time in Washington, but they don’t offer him the opportunity to contend for another title as other teams interested do.
The Nationals are on the right track, as they look ready to climb out of their rebuild and contend for a playoff spot as early as 2025. But, there are a lot of holes to still address on the roster.
There is no denying that Soto would have been a major upgrade for the lineup. He is one of the best hitters in the world and would improve virtually any team.
But instead of offering him something in the ballpark of $50 million annually, they can spread that out amongst several players, filling multiple holes to improve the team.