Washington Nationals' Injury-Plagued Prospect Impressing Early at Spring Training
With spring training heating up for the Washington Nationals, the franchise is getting excited about the 2025 campaign.
After a strong offseason, the Nationals are a team primed to improve this coming campaign.
Despite winning just 71 games each of the last two years, the 2024 season finally had a bit of a different feel to it.
Due to years of rebuilding, Washington has been able to stockpile young talent, and those players are starting to make an impact.
Last year, CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. were able to solidify themselves as strong players in the middle of the infield. Furthermore, the debuts of James Wood and Dylan Crews created excitement about what the outfield is going to look like moving forward.
While there are a lot of talented young players already in the Majors for the Nationals, the hope is that more will be on the way soon.
With spring training picking up, there have been some others who have been standing out.
Jessica Camerato of MLB.com recently spoke about outfielder Robert Hassell III finally being healthy and impressing early on in spring training.
It is great to see Hassell finally healthy and performing well.
The former eighth overall pick by the San Diego Padres in 2020 hasn’t been able to find any groove in the minors with a plethora of injuries over the years. However, he is healthy this spring, and while the sample size is small, he is producing at a high level.
So far, the 23-year-old has slashed .409/.435/.682 with one home run, five RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base.
As a prospect, Hassell projects as a good fielder who can run the bases well and hit for average. Even though his slugging numbers are strong to start the spring, that likely isn't going to be sustained.
Injuries have held back his development, but he could push for a spot on the team in 2025.
Currently, the outfield unit is looking strong with Wood, Crews and the emergence of Jacob Young last year.
A spot won’t be given to Hassell, but with the way he is playing, he might earn himself one.
While Wood and Crews will be afforded the opportunities to work through any hiccups because of their upside, Hassell might be able to put some pressure on Young for playing time.
Overall, it is great to see the talented young outfielder finally healthy, but if he wants to make the Opening Day roster, he will have to continue to prove himself.