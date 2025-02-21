Washington Nationals Japanese Star Will Make Spring Training Debut on Sunday
The Washington Nationals have begun sending out information regarding which of their players will be starting for their first few spring training games.
Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN, they have named a starter for Sunday's matchup; Shinnosuke Ogasawara.
He was signed late in January by the Nationals and became the first player ever signed directly from Asia by the franchise.
He received a two-year deal worth $3.5 million, and has been working through spring training with much of the roster.
Now, Ogasawara will get his first opportunity to start a game in the MLB against the New York Mets.
This will be the second game of spring training for Washington, with their first coming on Saturday against the Houston Astros.
Ogasawara came over from the NPB, having played with the Chunichi Dragons from 2016 to 2024 where he eanred a NPB All-Star selection in 2023.
Last year was one of the stronger seasons for him. He posted a 3.12 ERA across 144.1 innings, with a 1.199 WHIP, 82 strikeouts to 22 walks (3.73 SO/BB). He only allowed nine home runs during the campaign.
Despite this, he had a 5-11 record over the course of the year, which ultimately was disappointing given his success.
Arguably the best season of his career came in 2022, forming a three-year span of exceptional play.
In that campaign he pitched 148.2 innings, accrued a 2.72 ERA, 1.123 WHIP and had 144 strikeouts to 40 walks (3.60 SO/BB).
General manager of the Nationals, Mike Rizzo, made it clear the team views him as a starter.
That was an intriguing statement at the time given this will be his first year playing in the MLB if he makes the Opening Day roster, but talent surpasses all and the team will now give him a chance to start their second game of the spring.
Going up against a division rival like the Mets will also give him somewhat of a sense of what he can expect in the Majors this year, which is good experience even when it comes in February.