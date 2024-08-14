Washington Nationals Jump into Top Half of MLB Farm System Rankings
The Washington Nationals have been more competitive at times during the 2024 season than some people would have predicted. Despite that, they stayed the course ahead of the trade deadline, selling off parts to bring back future assets.
The first deal the Nationals made was with the Kansas City Royals. Right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Harvey was on the move as the Royals looked to bolster their bullpen for what they hope is a deep postseason run.
In return, Washington acquired third baseman Cayden Wallace and future considerations. A rare inter-divisional trade was completed when the Nationals traded veteran outfielder Jesse Winker to the New York Mets in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Stuart.
On deadline day, veteran left-handed reliever Dylan Floro was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks for third baseman Andres Chaparro. Their biggest deal also happened that day with Lane Thomas being traded to the Cleveland Guardians.
Analysts who believed Washington had missed their chance to trade Thomas last year when his value was high were proven wrong. They got back a trio of prospects; left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey, shortstop Rafael Ramirez Jr. and shortstop Jose Tena.
The prize of that haul is Clemmey, who is considered a Tier 2 prospect by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report. He is comfortably inside the top 10 at No. 5 or 6 depending on what publication you follow.
“...the No. 58 overall pick in the 2023 draft and signed to an above-slot $2.3 million bonus as one of the top prep pitchers in the class. The 6'6" southpaw has a 70-grade fastball, plus curveball and frontline potential if he can dial in his command,” Reuter wrote.
Wallace was an excellent get from the Royals, as he slid in right behind Clemmey in the prospect rankings at MLB. Stuart and Ramirez also broke into the team’s top 30 rankings.
With all of that talent added to the mix, Reuter highlighted the Nationals as one of the biggest risers in the farm system rankings. Pre-deadline, they were ranked No. 17; post-deadline, they come in at No. 14.
This system is buoyed by three Tier 1 prospects; outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews, and third baseman Brady House. Wood is already in the major leagues, while Crews isn’t far behind. House could be a late-season call-up, but next season is when he is projected to make his major league debut.