Washington Nationals Keep Eyes on Minor League Infielder for MLB Debut
The Washington Nationals have been keeping an open mind for their infield positions as the team looks ahead to spring training.
Third baseman Brady House was thrown into the spotlight in MLB's spring training prospects list and will compete for a starting spot in the hot corner. Recently, House slipped out of the Top 100 rankings after he posted a .280 on-base percentage with Rochester, the Triple-A affiliate for the Nationals.
House will be looking to improve his ratings with the team during spring training, edging his way onto third base. He was drafted in 2021 with Washington in the first round and has been working with the team since.
The Nationals are looking to debut their infielder in the 2025 season, pressing themselves to make a decision between him and José Tena for the hot corner. Tena joined the team in 2024 and slashed for .274/.305/.363 on the season.
House has been putting in incredible work for the organization and would make a comfortable addition on the field. In 2021, Washington moved his primary position from short stop to third base after assessing his physicality. House's average speed and size works to his advantage on third, especially given the speed he can throw the ball.
The Nationals set him aside as part of their rebuilding initiative in 2023, cherishing his potential behind the plate and in the field.
Defensively, House can elevate Washington's game alongside veteran players like Paul DeJong, the team's active player at short stop. On base, House would do well with first-baseman Nathaniel Lowe, another strong infielder for the Nationals.
House also possesses offensive potential. His physicality behind the back has been refined and could be a crucial addition to Washington's lineup. He struggled with offensive consistency during his time in the Carolina League in 2022 but "rebounded nicely at Single-A, High-A and Double-A."
In both aspects, House has earned the potential for an active spot in the Nationals roster.
Washington will monitor House throughout the spring to ensure he is adjusting well to the Major League. His health will be important when evaluating next steps, and he will hopefully make it onto the active roster for the 2025 campaign.
The Nationals will be kicking off their first spring training game on Saturday, Feb. 22 against the Houston Astros. Throughout spring training, player potential and resilience will be assessed; all of which will be important for House to showcase prior to the 2025 season.