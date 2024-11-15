Washington Nationals Land Rival All-Star Slugger in Proposed Trade Idea
The Washington Nationals are preparing for what could be an active offseason.
After years of struggles, the Nationals appear to be heading in the right direction with a chance to compete in the near future. There are a lot of talented young players on the team, and they are going to continue to get better with more playing time.
This offseason, Washington has a couple of clear needs for the team, with adding some power being a top priority.
They could certainly look to address this in free agency, but power hitters come at an expensive premium and the Nationals might not be ready to spend on a lot of their top prospects just finally being called up.
However, they could always look to the trade market for help. Recently, Zachary D. Rymer proposed an interesting trade that would bring a proven veteran hitter from the Philadelphia Phillies in Nick Castellanos to Washington.
Washington Nationals get RF Nick Castellanos, SS Starlyn Caba (Phillies No. 4), cash; Philadelphia Phillies get RHP Kyle Finnegan. Finnegan is a trade chip in his own right, and he would fill an immediate need as a late-inning bullpen piece in Philadelphia. We're nonetheless talking about a swap of a player owed $40 million through 2026, so the Nationals could angle for cash assistance and a prospect from the Phillies. To this end, Caba's glove alone makes him a worthwhile long-term upside play.
A trade within the division is somewhat rare, but this deal could make sense for both sides. The Phillies are looking to shake things up after an early exit in the playoffs. Acquiring Kyle Finnegan would also provide them with a boost to their bullpen, which is something they need.
In addition to getting some help in the bullpen, moving Castellanos would also free up some money for the franchise to get aggressive in free agency. With plenty of solid options available, Philadelphia might be willing to move on from Castellanos for someone who could be more consistent.
From a Nationals standpoint, the slugger would instantly land in the middle of the order and help improve a lineup that really lacked power. If Washington is going to try and improve in 2025, they have to hit more home runs to keep up with other teams in the league.
Overall, it is certainly an interesting trade proposal as both sides get a proven player who can help right away.