Washington Nationals Linked to Former World Series Champion in Free Agency
The Washington Nationals could look to attempt to make an upgrade at the first base position this offseason.
Juan Yepez and Andres Charparro are decent pieces at the position, but the Nationals are looking to improve offensive production.
With that in mind, the question becomes — who should the Nationals target?
Washington has been connected to big names like Pete Alonso, who recently turned down his qualifying offer from the New York Mets. But the Nationals could opt to spend the majority of their money on other positions of need.
There are some sleeper players in free agency that could be worth taking a look at.
One of those players happens to be coming off of a run to the World Series with the New York Yankees. He also previously won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs.
Of course, the name that is being hinted at is Anthony Rizzo.
Bennett Lehmann of District on Deck has suggested that Rizzo could be a potential "buy-low" option for the Nationals in free agency at first base. Even with the decline in Rizzo's recent production, getting him on a short-term deal might be a perfect bridge to a long-term option at that key corner infield position.
"...it could help the Nationals in that he could likely be had for cheap, and would likely be open to a 1-year deal to repair some of his value," he wrote.
Rizzo is coming off of a tough season with the Yankees. He ended up playing in 92 games, batting .228/.301/.335. He also hit eight home runs to go along with 35 RBI.
Obviously, there is a reason that Rizzo is being viewed as a "buy-low" candidate. He's no longer the elite slugger that he was during his tenure with the Cubs.
Back in 2022, he belted 32 home runs and drove in 75 RBI. He's not that far removed from being a productive player at the plate.
Granted, this is the kind of move that could end up being a complete bust. There is a chance that Rizzo might not pan out or deal with injuries that keep him out for several weeks, which he experienced with the Yankees.
Or, there is also a chance that he could resurrect his career and be a productive piece for Washington.
Should the Nationals have interest in him, no one should expect him to be a star. They would sign with him with the hope that he can simply be a serviceable piece that adds some pop to the lineup.