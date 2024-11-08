Washington Nationals Linked to Superstar Slugger in MLB Free Agency
Entering the MLB offseason, the Washington Nationals have been viewed as a team that could look to make a major splash or two.
It has been very clear over the past couple of years the Nationals want to get back into contention. This offseason, they have a chance to do just that.
Washington has plenty of money to spend. In a deep free agent market, they could very easily go out, sign two or three impact free agents and power their way back into the picture.
Looking at the available options in free agency, there are quite a few potential fits for the Nationals. One of those options could be trying to steal a superstar from a rival National League East team.
New York Mets first baseman and star slugger Pete Alonso is a free agent. For a team that needs power and run production, Alonso would be a perfect fit. Washington should absolutely have interest.
MLB insider Jim Bowden recently mentioned a few names who would bring a big bat to the Nationals. He mentioned Alonso as a potential option that would be a fit and a huge upgrade.
Along with Alonso, Bowden did mention a few very intriguing names. On that list in addition to the slugger were Anthony Santander, Willy Adames, and Alex Bregman.
One of the key areas that Washington has been coming up short is in the power department. Alonso would single-handedly fix that issue for the Nationals.
Even though he is coming off of a bit of a down season that saw his slugging numbers hit an career low, he put up a big year.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Mets, Alonso ended up playing in 162 games. He hit 34 home runs to go along with 88 RBI, while slashing .240/.329/.459.
Obviously, the big question that Washington would need to ask is about whether or not Alonso is starting to regress. He's 29 years old, which would suggest that he's not, but his career-low slugging percentage is a bit concerning.
Without his ability to hit for power, Alonso is a much less valuable player.
That being said, it's likely that he just had a down year. Due to his age, regression would be very surprising.
If the Nationals truly want to swing big and get back to being a playoff team, making a move for a player like Alonso or another slugger will be needed.
Alonso isn't going to come cheap, but the bat he brings to the plate would be worth the price for Washington.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors about the Nationals as the offseason heats up. Add Alonso to the list of names to keep an eye on for Washington.