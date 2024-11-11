Washington Nationals Listed As Co-Favorites With Division Rival for Free Agent Slugger
The Washington Nationals are in need of a power threat at first base, and free agent Pete Alonso could be the perfect fit. Alonso, who hit 46 home runs in 2024, would bring a much-needed slugging boost to the Nationals’ lineup, especially as they continue to rebuild with an eye on contention.
The Nationals’ offensive production was inconsistent last season, and adding Alonso would give them a centerpiece around which to build a competitive lineup.
Currently, Washington’s odds of signing Alonso are tied with the New York Mets at +600, according to odds put out by MLB on Fox. This suggests that the Nationals are in serious contention for his services, and the fit makes sense from both a lineup and financial perspective.
Alonso’s ability to consistently hit 40 or more home runs in a season would fill a glaring need for Washington, who ranked near the bottom of the league in overall power production in recent years.
The Nationals could use Alonso’s power at first base to anchor the heart of their lineup, which currently lacks a consistent long-ball threat. His presence would also give young players like CJ Abrams and Dylan Crews additional protection in the lineup, allowing them to develop without the pressure of being the team’s primary offensive contributors.
Plus, Alonso’s power from the right side would complement the Nationals’ left-handed hitters, creating a more balanced lineup that could better compete against National League pitching.
Additionally, signing Alonso would bring star power and excitement to Nationals Park, energizing a fanbase eager to see a return to competitive baseball. While Alonso’s contract could be substantial, his power and reliability could justify the investment, especially given the Nationals’ need for a cornerstone player in the next phase of their rebuild.
Acquiring Pete Alonso would mark a significant step forward for Washington as they look to move out of their multi-year rebuild. His impact at the plate could elevate the team’s offensive profile and provide the consistency needed to compete in the National League East.
With Alonso’s power potential and proven track record, the Nationals could gain a transformative presence at first base, positioning themselves as a future force in the division. The fact that it diminishes a division rival in the Mets, who would need to find a replacement for one of their most marketable players and a consistent source of power across the last six seasons, is just icing on the cake.