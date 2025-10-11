Washington Nationals Mourn Passing of Longtime DC Area Broadcaster, Craig Heist
On Friday, the Washington Nationals and sports world at large learned of the passing of Craig Heist, a member of the Washington, DC media. The award-winning sportscaster leaves behind his wife, Suzanne.
Heist won Maryland Sportscaster of the Year three times in his career, an award voted on by his peers, according to the Nationals. Since 2013, Heist had worked at 106.7 The Fan, a local radio station where he was an anchor, reporter and postgame host on the Nationals Radio Network, according to The Fan.
Nationals owner Mark Lerner considered him a "fixture" in the press box, in the clubhouse and on the field. As his fellow members of the media mourned, they also shared stories of their colleague and friend.
The Sports Media Community Says Goodbye
According to his bio, Heist graduated from Salisbury University in 1983 and began his radio career at WKHI in Ocean City, Maryland. He covered nearly every sport in his 30 years of broadcasting for different outlets such as ESPN Radio, CBS Sports Radio and more. He was the host of Nats Talk Live
"Craig Heist was one of the first people I met in the Nats press box. Always happy to chat. This year our conversations were less about baseball because he always asked about my son and wife. The press boxes in D.C. and OPACY won't be the same without him. Rip Heisty," MASN's Bobby Blanco shared via social media.
Sinclair's Peter Gianesini shared a story about Heist that showed his great attention to detail to the sports he covered, even outside the Nationals.
The Nationals, as well as the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens of the NFL shared statements as well.
Heist effected more than just local media, as well. ESPN's Clinton Yates shared a story on social media about Heist and what the DC legend did for his brother when he was first working as a journalist.
"When I first started at WTOP, he was thre and was an institution. Always was supportive, energetic, enough of a crank and knowledgable in literally everything," Yates states.