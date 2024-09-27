Washington Nationals Ninth Annual Media Award Winners Announced
For the ninth time, the Washington Nationals media team held a vote for some season-long awards for players. Nationals Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year and the Good Guy Award were all voted on by members of the local media.
On Friday morning, the results of the voting were revealed in what were the tightest races ever had. All three award winners were separated by a single vote.
Taking home the Player of the Year award was second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. He beat out All-Star shortstop C.J. Abrams and center fielder Jacob Young to win the award that Lane Thomas had taken home the previous two years.
It was an honor well deserved for the 24-year-old. Only one other second baseman in Nationals history recorded at least 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season. Several other career highs were set along the way.
Garcia is top three on the team in basically every offensive category. He leads the team entering play on Friday with a .278 batting average, 68 RBI, a .315 OBP, a .438 slugging percentage, a .735 OPS and 135 hits.
There are only seven players in the MLB who have at least a .275 batting average with 40 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases; he is one of them. In addition to the career season at the plate, Garcia has made incredible strides with his glove work.
Taking home the Pitcher of the Year award is closer Kyle Finnegan. It is the second consecutive year he has received the honor and the third time in the last four seasons. Max Scherzer is the only other pitcher to win the award multiple times, and he did it on four occasions.
Entering Friday with 38 saves, he is second in the National League and third overall in baseball. That is also the fourth most in a single season in Nationals history dating back to 2005.
He beat out starting pitchers Jake Irvin and DJ Herz for the award.
Last but not least, the Good Guy Award went to Young. It is “presented to a player for his always-professional dealings with members of the media, his work in the community and for representing the Nationals organization with class both on and off the field,” per Masn.
“..Young has been active in the community, visiting the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, Children’s Inn, Inova Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Hospital and attending the Nationals Team UP Festival,” Masn added.
Not only has he excelled off the field, Young has gotten the job done on it. He has showcased Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field and has been a sparkplug at the bottom of the team’s batting order all season.
Young has recorded 32 steals this season, which is only one behind the rookie record Trea Turner set in 2016.