Washington Nationals Option Nasim Nunez, Set to Activate Young Slugger
The Washington Nationals roster will look different when they face the New York Mets in a series opener on Tuesday.
After Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers, the Nationals announced that they had optioned Nasim Nuñez to Triple-A Rochester. That move opened up a spot on the 26-man roster, but the Nationals did not announce a corresponding move.
Per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, the Nationals intend to call up corner infielder Andres Chaparro from Rochester. The belief is that he would be activated before Tuesday’s game.
Chaparro started the season on Washington’s 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. On May 14, Washington sent him on a rehab assignment to their Florida Complex League team. On May 22, that rehab assignment was transferred to Rochester. On May 28, the Nationals activated him from the 10-day injured list and then optioned him to Rochester.
In 20 combined games in the minor leagues, he slashed .296/.390/.606 with six home runs and 22 RBI. At Rochester, the production went up, as he slashed .304/.400/.625 with five home runs and 19 RBI.
Sunday’s comments by Nationals manager Davey Martinez, as conveyed by the Post’s Spencer Nusbaum, seemed to indicate he was ready to make changes to the lineup based on Washington’s recent struggles.
“If it doesn't get through to some of these guys, we're going to have to do something else,” Martinez said of the lineup. “We'll have to switch the lineup. I'll have to sit guys out. I may have to platoon guys. When it does get through, I mean, it's there, and they all can do it. I know it. I've seen it. Hopefully the off day — maybe they're tired — hopefully the off day will help.”
Chaparro was acquired at last year’s trade deadline for pitcher Dylan Floro. In 33 games, he slashed .215/.280/.413 with four home runs and 15 RBI.
Nuñez was called up from Rochester on April 15 and has been with the Nats for nearly two months. In 23 games he has slashed .186/.271/.233 with no home runs and five RBI. He made his MLB debut last year as he played in 51 games. He slashed .246/.370/.262 with no home runs and 12 RBI.
He went 0-for-5 in the series against the Rangers that wrapped up on Sunday.
