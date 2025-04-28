Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies Showcase Aces in Series Opener
The Washington Nationals head to Philadelphia for a three-game series on Tuesday and it will feature an opening day rematch on the mound.
The first game, set for 6:45 p.m. eastern, will showcase Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore (2-3, 3.34) against Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.62).
Both Gore and Wheeler were on the mound against each other on opening day at Nationals Park.
Gore was terrific in the opening day matchup, as he gave up one hit and no runs in six innings. He struck out a career-high 13 and walked none.
Since April started, he’s alternated between wins and losses, with his last start against Baltimore leading to a loss. He went six innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs and one walk while he struck out eight.
In six starts, he has struck out 53 and walked nine in 35 innings.
Wheeler was just as effective that day, as he threw six innings, giving up two hits, one earned run and two walks while he struck out eight. His last game, against the New York Mets, was a no-decision, as he gave up five hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out nine and walked two.
In six starts he has struck out 50 and walked eight in 37.1 innings.
The Phillies haven’t set their probable starter for Wednesday’s game, set for 6:45 p.m., but the Nationals will start right-hander Jake Irvin (2-0, 3.19).
Irvin faced the Phillies on March 29, as he allowed seven hits and two runs in five innings. He struck out two and walked two. He took a no-decision.
In his last start against the Mets, he took another no-decision, as he allowed five hits and one earned run in 7.1 innings. He struck out four and walked one. In six starts he’s struck out 31 and walked eight in 36.2 innings.
Thursday’s game, set for 6:45 p.m., will pit Nationals right-hander Brad Lord (0-3, 4.57) against a Phillies starter to be determined.
Lord is set to make his fifth start of the season. He took the loss in his last start against the Mets, as he allowed five hits and two earned runs in four innings. He struck out three and walked none.
In seven appearances (four starts), he has struck out 13 and walked nine in 17.1 innings. He stepped into the rotation, thanks to the injury to Michael Soroka.