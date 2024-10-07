Washington Nationals Pitching Prospect Shockingly a Top Rookie of 2024
After a 71-win season, the Washington Nationals are getting prepared for what will be a very important offseason.
The Nationals seem primed to be a team that can take a big jump in 2025, as they have a lot of young talent that is developing, and also figure to be players in free agency this offseason.
Despite only having 71 wins in 2024, Washington doesn’t have a ton of needs, as time for some of their young players is the most important thing.
While the lineup and position players have received a lot of attention from the Nationals, they also have some solid pitching prospects that have started to make an impact in the Majors. One pitcher who came up this season and performed well was rookie Mitchell Parker.
Parker wasn’t regarded as one of the top prospects of the Nationals, although he was very solid in his rookie campaign. Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report named him the 48th best rookie of 2024.
“The No. 29 prospect in the Nationals system at the start of the 2024 season, Parker made his MLB debut on April 15 and went on to make 29 starts, finishing 7-10 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 151 innings. The 6'4", 239-pound left-hander was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of JUCO powerhouse San Jacinto College.”
Parker making the list for the Nationals is a good sign for the future of the organization. While the left-hander might not have been as electric as a rookie as a player like Paul Skenes, he was solid in the rotation for Washington.
The talented rookie might not become an ace for the Nationals, but he does appear like he will be able to be a solid contributor, likely toward the end of the rotation. In 2024, he totaled a xFIP of 103, with the league average being 100.
While it’s always good to have elite level prospects, having a guy like Parker who appears like he can be a good pitcher in the Majors is important for the depth of an organization. With how long the regular season is, it’s not only important to have a solid 25-man roster, but it’s important to have a strong 40-man roster.
A pitcher like Parker, who is left-handed and can provide some solid starts and eat innings is a useful tool. While he may never be a Cy Young candidate, he has a bright future in the big leagues after a strong rookie season.