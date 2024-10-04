Washington Nationals Pitching Prospect Was Best Player in Their Minor Leagues
The Washington Nationals are heading into the offseason with a lot of hope and optimism for the future of the franchise.
While the team may have only won 71 games in 2024, they are heading in the right direction as an organization. The Nationals have been in a rebuild for a number of years now, but it feels like they are getting close to breaking out of it.
This campaign, Washington saw a lot of their young talent take a big step forward, as the middle of the infield looked really solid with C.J. Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. Also, their outfield has a bright future, led by Dylan Crews and James Wood.
While the lineup is starting to prove themselves, some of the young pitchers for the Nationals are also starting to have an impact. Even though there is a lot of young talent already in the Majors on Washington, they still have some excellent prospects in the system.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about pitcher Travis Sykora being the best player for the Nationals in the minor leagues.
“The Nationals went way over-slot to sign Sykora to a $2.6 million bonus as the No. 71 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and he has huge upside thanks to an electric fastball that touches 101 mph and a terrific splitter/slider combination, all from a strong 6'6", 232-pound frame. He didn't pitch after signing last year, but logged a 2.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 85 innings at Single-A this year in his pro debut.”
There is a lot to like about Sykora as a prospect, as his size on the mound can be daunting. While the talented prospect is still only in Single-A, he did everything that the organization wanted at that level this season.
Moving forward, Sykora should be moving up to Double-A in 2025, and if things go well, he might be a candidate to be called up in September 2025.
While the lineup is looking pretty close to being set for the future of the franchise if the prospects pan out, the pitching staff certainly has a few more question marks. Sykora is the type of prospect that might be a top-end of the rotation guy with his stuff.
The future is certainly becoming bright for the Nationals after some tough years, as a lot of credit has to go to the organization for developing some of these young players.