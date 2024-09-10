Washington Nationals Predicted To Be Big Spenders in Free Agency
Even though it hasn’t been a great season for the Washington Nationals, the future is looking bright for the franchise.
This year, some of the young prospects for the Nationals have made an impact in the Majors, as C.J. Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. have been very solid up the middle, and the outfield of James Wood, Jacob Young, and Dylan Crews looks promising.
Since Washington has a lot of young players on their roster, it also means they aren’t going to have to be paying these players quite yet. With their payroll in 2024 at just under $140 million, the Nationals are projected to have a payroll of just over $40 million as of now heading into season.
With players like Patrick Corbin and Joey Gallo coming off the books, Washington is going to have money to spend.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted that the Nationals would be one of the biggest spenders this winter.
“It won't be a singular big splash, but it could be a bunch of eyebrow-raising ripples for a team that will be looking to replicate more than just Kansas City's approach to free agency. If they make the right moves and snag this year's versions of Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, the Nationals could turn things around in a hurry.”
At this stage in their rebuild, Washington certainly doesn’t need to go out and sign the best free agents available to a massive deal.
Realistically, they are still going to be a few years away from being a true contender as their young players continue to develop.
However, the Nationals could be a factor in free agency still, as they have some areas to address.
While their outfield and middle infield appear to be set, strengthening the corner infield spots at first and third base should be a priority. Also, adding some arms to their pitching staff would go a long way toward helping them improve in 2025.
With a ton of money coming off the books and some holes to fill, expect Washington to be a major player in free agency this offseason.