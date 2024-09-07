Washington Nationals Predicted To Score Two Impact Free Agency Signings
While the Washington Nationals are not a playoff team this year, the fan base has quite a few reasons to be very excited about the future.
Behind a young and talented pitching staff and quite a few rising young players on the offensive side of the field, the Nationals are not far off from being a postseason contender.
Heading into the offseason, Washington is a move or two away from playoff contention. They could look to swing huge on a player like Juan Soto, or they could try to add a couple of quality mid-tier players.
Bleacher Report has predicted that the Nationals will end up signing two impact free agents.
In their new article projecting the 2025 lineup for each and every MLB team, they had two new faces in the lineup for Washington. Those two players were outfielder Joc Pederson and third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
"The Nationals are a team on the rise, and while contention in 2025 might be a long shot, they are at a point where they can legitimately start looking to add pieces during the offseason. A veteran slugger like Eugenio Suárez and a great locker room guy such as Joc Pederson could help them continue to form an identity."
Suarez has had another big year in 2024 for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has played in 137 games, batting .242/.313/.452. In addition to that solid slashline, he has hit 24 home runs to go along with 87 RBI.
Pederson, on the other hand, has played in 116 games with the Diamondbacks. He has hit 21 home runs to go along with 60 RBI, while batting .280/.400/.529.
Both players would bring quality offensive numbers to the lineup and would provide a valuable veteran presence.
Granted, it's not the flashy move that signing Soto to a massive contract would be. They aren't even the higher end players of the middle tier of free agents. However, they're both impact players that would be a big help for the Nationals as they look to get back to the postseason.
Adding both Suarez and Pederson would be a big offseason win for Washington. It will be very interesting to see if this is the kind of route that they choose to take.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about the Nationals this offseason. They have money to spend and they're going to look to make moves that can put them back on the map in the National League.