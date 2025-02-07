Washington Nationals Predicted to Sign Former Top Prospect to Fill Void
The Washington Nationals are getting set for the start of Spring Training, but they still could look to make a move or two.
With the 2025 campaign getting ready to start soon, the Nationals will be hoping that 2025 is the start of something positive for the franchise.
After years of losing, there is reason to believe that Washington will have a better team finally in 2025 with their young core developing and thanks to a solid offseason.
On offense, the Nationals have a majority of their young talent. CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. patrol the middle of the infield and both had breakout years in 2024. Abrams will be seeking another All-Star appearance in 2025, while Garcia could be a strong candidate for his first.
In the outfield, while they are inexperienced, Dylan Crews and James Wood have been considered some of the top prospects in baseball. Wood put together a nice half of a season in 2024, but Crews is still a bit of an unknown.
At first base, Washington was able to upgrade at the position with the addition of Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with the Texas Rangers. This position was an issue for the Nationals, and Lowe should fit in nicely as a great defender and a solid hitter.
With most of the lineup looking strong, the one position that is still a bit of a question mark is at third base.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Washington would sign Yoan Moncada to help provide at least another option with some upside at the position.
“Moncada missed almost all of last season, as well as significant chunks of both 2022 and 2023, barely a shell of the excellent player he was in 2019. He's still not even 30, though, and could be primed for a bounce-back year.”
While third base is a position of need now, the hope is that isn’t going to be the case for an extended period of time. One of the best prospects for the Nationals is Brady House and there is a good chance that he sees action in the Major Leagues in 2025. However, every prospect is different and it’s impossible to predict when he will be ready.
Adding a player like Moncada makes a lot of sense for Washington considering where they are as a franchise. The slugger was once a former top prospect and had some success in the Majors. However, with a lot of injuries over the past few years, his success feels like a long time ago.
If he can get healthy and find a way to produce, it would not only be good for the revival of his career, but for a Washington team that will be trying to win more games in 2025.