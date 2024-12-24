Washington Nationals Projected Batting Order Finally Looks Improved for 2025
The Washington Nationals had flashes of potential on offense last season, but still ended up near the bottom of MLB.
The first few weeks of the offseason were disappointing, but the latest trade to bring Nathaniel Lowe over at first base has fans buzzing again.
Along with the clear improvement at a position of need, the Nationals' young players should also look better with some added experience. Without making any blockbuster changes, Washington could be looking at a noticeably better offense.
Here is the full projected batting order for the Nationals upcoming season:
1. SS CJ Abrams
Late season dramatics aside, Abrams is still one of the core members of Washington's future. Last year was his first All-Star campaign and continued building upon 2023. If he can become a regular 20/30 guy at the top of the lineup, the Nationals would be ecstatic.
2. DH James Wood
Once Wood finds some more consistency at the plate and cuts down on his sky high strikeout numbers, he'll be a real star. The 22-year-old is currently the best of the young outfielders on the roster and looks like a longterm answer in left.
3. RF Dylan Crews
Crews did not have the same level of impressive of a MLB debut as Wood but he did show enough to keep the excitement going. The former second overall pick has too good of fundamentals to not figure out big league pitching.
4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
Lowe is the biggest addition to the lineup from 2024 to 2025 and could be the one to bring this young roster together as it continues to grow. The World Series winning first baseman is an above average hitter and great defender.
5. 2B Luis Garcia Jr.
Garcia took a large jump this past season that went unnoticed by the baseball world. He is an elite defender in the middle of the infield and posted a .282/.318/.444 slash line with 18 home runs and 22 stolen bases. The 24-year-old is yet another exciting young talent that is seemingly putting it together at the MLB level.
6. C Keibert Ruiz
Ruiz was one of the more disappointing parts of the offense. He had made large strides in 2023 but came back weaker than ever. The posted just a .229/.260/.359 slash line with 13 home runs. Next year must be better.
7. LF Alex Call
Call came out of nowhere with an incredible stretch once he got called back up in August. Over the 30 he games he played, the outfielder posted a ..343/.425/.525 slash line. It's hard to imagine him keeping even close to that pace, but perhaps he can at least be a solid presence near the bottom of the lineup.
8. 3B Jose Tena
Tena was another surprise, putting up big numbers after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians. The 23-year-old had a .274/.305/.363 slash line over the final 41 games. It isn't otherworldly, but the rookie showed some promise.
9. CF Jacob Young
Young is an elite, elite defender. What he is not, is an elite offensive presence. He can run the bases well and doesn't strike out a lot, but that's about it at the plate.