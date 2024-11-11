Washington Nationals Projected to Land Elite Ace Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
The Washington Nationals came into the MLB offseason with big expectations. Many expect them to be big buyers and to spend money as they look to work their way back into playoff contention.
If they do choose to go that direction, there are a couple of things that the Nationals must prioritize.
Washington needs to bring in starting pitching talent and they also need more offensive production. Looking at the free agency market, there are plenty of options available to make both of those improvements.
Taking a closer look at the starting pitching market, there are a couple of aces that the Nationals could consider pursuing.
One of those aces is none other than San Francisco Giants superstar Blake Snell. He could end up simply re-signing with the Giants, but that is far from a guarantee. If Washington came in with an aggressive offer, they might be able to steal him away.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports has predicted that the Nationals will end up signing Snell this offseason.
"The Patrick Corbin contract is off the books and the Nationals have a nice young talent core in place. It's getting to be time to supplement that core with veterans, and Snell would give them a high-strikeout starter who can pitch near the top of the rotation. The Nationals have a long history of signing Scott Boras clients too. It fits."
Snell would be exactly the kind of arm that Washington needs to find. He would be a long-term No. 1 piece for the rotation and would be a valuable veteran presence for the Nationals as well.
During the 2024 MLB season with San Francisco, Snell ended up making 20 starts. He compiled a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 104.0 innings pitched.
After a slow start to the year, Snell played like a superstar in the second half of the season. He had been derailed by injuries early on, but once he got healthy his full talent was clearly on display.
All of that being said, the 31-year-old starter should be on the Washington wish list. He would be a huge addition in a major area of need and would help power them back towards contention.
If the Nationals can double down and make another splash move or two, they could very well be a sleeper team to watch in the National League in 2025.