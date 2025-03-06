Washington Nationals Right-Handed Free-Agent Signee Shines In Second Start
Making his second start of the spring for the Washington Nationals, Michael Soroka impressed with four solid innings, shutting down the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida.
In his previous appearance against the Cardinals, Soroka pitched three scoreless innings. However, he needed to keep pace with Jake Irvin, Shinnosuke Ogasawara, DJ Herz, Mitchell Parker and Cade Cavalli for three available spots in the Nationals’ starting rotation.
Soroka did not disappoint. His final line included 4.0 innings pitched, in which he allowed one earned run on four hits. He walked none and struck out six Cardinals hitters.
Soroka threw 61 pitches, mixing 28 four-seam fastballs (46%), 20 sliders (33%), nine sinkers (15%), and four changeups (7%). He commanded the ball well throughout his outing, changing speeds effectively. He exclusively used his sinker against right-handed hitters, working the inside part of the plate. His location with other pitches was also solid, avoiding too much plate at any time.
He allowed four barrels with exit velocities over 100 mph; three of those went for hits and one resulted in a ground out. The two hardest-hit balls came in the fourth inning when Lars Nootbaar singled with an exit velocity of 108.2 mph on a four-seamer, and Wilson Contreras followed with a 109.3 mph single off a sinker.
Contreras appeared to see the ball well from Soroka, having also collected a hit in the first inning off an 80.2 mph slider.
Soroka was consistent with his velocity, sitting in the 93-95 mph range and topping out at 96.2 mph. His four-seam fastball rated with a proStuff+ of 115, with a whiff rate of 30.8%, while his well-located two-seamer had a proStuff+ of 107 with a whiff rate of 42.9%.
A key to Soroka’s success in 2025 may be his use of the changeup. While he only threw four changeups on Thursday, they rated a proStuff+ of 125 and a whiff rate of 50%. The threat of the off-speed pitch also allows him to climb the ladder with his four-seam fastball and break bats with his two-seam.
Soroka is one of two free agents signed by general manager Mike Rizzo during the off season to one-year deals to bolster the pitching staff for 2025. His one-year, $9 million deal makes Soroka the highest-paid pitcher in the organization.
This represents a relatively inexpensive gamble for Rizzo but also an enormous opportunity for Soroka as he heads into a critical free-agent year. It also represent an investment in him by the club, one which almost guarantees his spot in the rotation to prove his value.
So far this spring, he is demonstrating far more value than his contract and earning his place in the starting rotation, as well as the trust of his general manager.