Washington Nationals Rookie Star On Absolute Tear After Brutal Start to Season
The Washington Nationals have had a strong last week and a half of showings with three consecutive series victories including the last two over hated rivals.
After following up taking two of three against the Baltimore Orioles with doing the same against the New York Mets, things are starting to look up in the nation's capital with the Nationals sitting just two games below .500.
Though there is still a ton of work to be done if Washington wants to surprise some people this season, things are moving in the right direction by the way the season began.
There is perhaps no bigger example on the Nationals of an individual turning it around after a rough start than rookie sensation Dylan Crews.
The youngster appeared to be on the cusp of being sent down just two weeks into the season when he was benched for two games in a row with a slash line of .116/.156/.116 over the first 12 games.
Instead of sending him down though, Washington decided to let a young roster play through the struggles and keep throwing him out there, a decision which has paid off massively during the strong run.
Over the last nine games which just so happen to have resulted in the three series wins, Crews has hit nearly .400 with 13 hits, four home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored. His efforts included six hits and a home run in the weekend triumph over the Mets.
It's not just one hot week either.
In the last 15 days, Crews has slashed .333/.360/.1.006, a run which has included 16 hits over 13 games.
As one of the youngest rosters in all of baseball, the Nationals were always going to need to rely on rookies and second-year players emerging and arriving at the cusp of superstardom in order to try to end their playoff drought.
Whether or not that realistically has a chance to happen remains to be seen, however Crews' sudden domination absolutely is looking for real.
Still just 23 years old and trying to make the difficult transition to full time Major League player, patience from Washington has clearly begun to pay off as Crews finds his footing more and more each week.
If he can continue the hot streak he has been on over the last week, not only is he going to have a chance to be the National League Rookie of the Year, but the Nationals are going to soon become a force to be reckoned with.