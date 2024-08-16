Washington Nationals Seek Bounce Back After Blowout vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Washington Nationals hope to avoid getting blown out for the second straight game when they face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
The Nationals (55-67) are stinging after Thursday’s 13-3 loss to the Phillies (71-50), who have a sizeable lead on the field in the National League East. Philadelphia’s Weston Wilson hit for the cycle in the contest.
Washington's catcher Keibert Ruiz did hit a two-run home run. He now has 11 for the year and his 2-for-4 game pushed his batting average to .227.
The Nats is set to send left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound. It hasn’t been a good season for the long-time vet. He enters the game with a 2-12 record and a 5.98 ERA. He’s eating up innings for Washington as he’s thrown 131 innings in 24 starts. He has struck out 97 and walked 43.
The 35-year-old is heading for his fifth straight losing season as a starter, all with the Nationals.
His last winning year was in 2019 when he went 14-7 and helped the franchise secure their first World Series title. That wrapped up a stretch of three seasons in which he won at least 11 games and had an ERA of 4.03 or better. Before he joined Washington he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He is seeking his 100th career win and has a 3.27 ERA in his last two starts against the Phillies dating back to last season. He is 1-4 in his last seven starts with a 7.25 ERA. He went just four innings in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Nationals’ batting order will face Philadelphia's right-hander Aaron Nola, who is 11-6 with a 3.60 ERA this season. They will be dealing with him for a long time, as he is in the first year of a seven-year contract with the Phillies. He’s struggling a bit of late, as he is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA in his last seven starts.
He gave up three earned runs and nine hits in five innings while absorbing the loss in his last start against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Ruiz is one of three Nats with at least 10 home runs this season. C.J. Abrams leads Washington with 17 round-trippers, while Luis García has 14.
James Wood, the team’s top prospect, continues to impress, with a slash line of .274/.358/.432/.790 in 39 games, with four home runs and 27 RBI.