Washington Nationals Set to Unveil New Club Uniforms, Uniting Fans and Players
The Washington Nationals are introducing new City Connect uniforms on Sunday; connecting the fans to the baseball community.
The unveiling of the uniforms will be no small feat for the Nationals. The party is set to include live music from a DJ, a gathering of team mascots, refreshments and more fun to celebrate the different ways baseball unites Washington fans.
Starting bright and early on Sunday, March 23, local celebritites will gather at Market Square on The Wharf, riding through the city on a pair of Budweiser Clydesdales. The Nationals very own infielder Ryan Zimmerman will be perched upon the Clydesdales and make his way to Nationals Park with the mayor of Washington D.C.
Muriel Bowser, the mayor, and Zimmerman will take part in the uniform reveal at approximately 9:30 a.m., also making official the opening of Washington's newly remodeled team store.
The team is building up excitement for fans ahead of the regular season. The festivities of Sunday's uniform unveiling don't just stop once the jerseys are revealed. Many players will be gathered throughout the Team Store in the following days, allowing fans the opportunity to meet their favorite players.
Ticketholders for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles will have the chance to take part in the re-opening of the new store, where legends on the field will be awaiting some one-on-one fan interaction.
Washington will just keep rolling with the celebrations, setting up another event to honor the work of the team's charitable arm. Nationals Philanthropies strives to strengthen the community through civic work to provide a community as great as their baseball team.
One of the efforts to be highlighted in the upcoming celebration is Nationals Philanthropies' Youth Baseball Academy. Their signature program unites the youth of the Washington D.C. area, bringing after school programs that inspire positive character development in an academic and athletic setting.
The Youth Baseball Academy will honor the first-ever Player Ambassador at Monday's gala, recognizing the power of charity through baseball. Ian Desmond will receive the Power of Baseball Award for his all-star work off the field, helping to create a positive community.
All of these events are set to enhance the Nationals' fan experience ahead of the upcoming campaign. The team, the club management and the fans will all be rolling into the 2025 season unified in the power that baseball brings to communities.
