Washington Nationals Sign Clay Helvey, Konnor Pilkington To Minor League Deals
The Washington Nationals have yet to make that big splash that many people have predicted they would this offseason.
While that kind of move could still come, the team has been busy filling out their roster and making some depth moves. On Thursday, two more were made.
As shared by Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post, the Nationals have signed right-handed pitcher Clay Helvey and left-handed pitcher Konnor Pilkington to minor-league contracts. Both players have also been extended invitations to Spring Training in 2025.
Helvey was originally selected in Round 22 of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Tampa by the San Francisco Giants. He remained with the franchise before signing the deal with Washington.
Through six seasons in the minors, he has recorded a 4.94 ERA across 291.2 innings, being deployed as a reliever for all but one of his 193 appearances. He struck out 365 batters as well.
That K/9, along with a wipeout slider, is what makes Helvey such an intriguing addition. As shared by Nusbaum, there were only two pitchers in Triple-A this year that generated more swings and misses with a slider than Helvey, who had an impressive 56.4 percent.
If the coaching staff can develop the other areas of his game, he could become a weapon out of the bullpen for a Nationals team in search of relievers.
Pilkington has a strong draft pedigree as he was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State by the Chicago White Sox.
He made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022 and was solid. In 14 appearances, with 11 starts, he threw 58 innings and recorded a 3.88 ERA with 50 strikeouts.
Control was an issue for him at times, as he walked 32 batters over that span. In the Arizona Diamondbacks system for the last two years, he hasn’t found much success.
In 2023 he had an 8.46 ERA across 22 appearances and 60.2 innings, walking 52 batters. It was more of the same in 2024 with a 5.91 ERA in 77.2 innings and 33 games pitched, issuing 49 walks.
Pilkington has very limited bullpen experience, so he could function as organizational depth for the Nationals starting rotation.