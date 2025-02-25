Washington Nationals Sign Major Free Agent, Reunite With All-Star Closer
The Washington Nationals have done immense work on their bullpen throughout the offseason, and this continued as they were able to retain All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan, as reported by Robert Murray of FanSided.
Further reporting from Jesse Rogers of ESPN makes it clear that the contract is a one-year, $6 million deal for the veteran reliever.
Previously, the star closer was non-tendered this winter in a surprising decision.
Finnegan has been with the Nationals since 2020 after working with the Oakland Athletics from 2013 to 2019 in the minor leagues. He didn't see the Majors until he signed with Washington, and in his first year with the team, he appeared in 25 games and accrued a 2.92 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 24.2 innings.
Over the next four season of his career, he would worked partially or primarily in the closer role, with 2023 and 2024 being the campaigns where he got most of his closing opportunities.
Last year, he produced 38 saves in 65 appearances, with 60 strikeouts to 24 walks, a 1.335 WHIP and only nine home runs allowed.
That was also his first All-Star appearance, which was warranted given his performance for the Nationals in the first half of the season.
He now joins a completely new-look bullpen, including recent additions such as Jorge López, Lucas Sims, Colin Poche, Evan Reifert and potentially Shinnosuke Ogasawara pending whether or not he starts or relieves.
Hopefully this mix of veteran talent can make things intriguing for Washington as they look to ensure they can close out games beyond their starters.
With Finnegan now back in the mix after he was on the open market, that should have him back in the closer role for the Nationals which was their lone quesiton mark in the bullpen.