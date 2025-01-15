Washington Nationals Sign Slugging Outfielder to Minor League Deal
Even though the Washington Nationals didn't do anything this offseason to push themselves out of their rebuild, that doesn't mean they won't try to win this year.
If everything clicks and they are able to contend in the loaded NL East division and even make the playoffs - similar to what the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers have done during their rebuilding phases - then that would be the best-case scenario for this franchise.
To accomplish that, though, they need some depth pieces they can turn to in case of injury.
While it makes no sense for the Nationals to send some of their youngsters down to the minors if they are struggling since those players need reps and development at the Major League level, having capable backup options is something every front office wants.
With that in mind, Washington made an interesting move when they signed slugger Franchy Cordero to a minor league deal that includes a Spring Training invite, per Aram Leighton of Just Baseball.
The 30-year-old spent last season in Japan playing for the Saitama Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball. He did not perform well with a .129/.151/.200 slash line, one homer and four RBI which caused the club to move on.
However, he has shown some pop during his seven years in the Majors.
Signed as an international free agent by the San Diego Padres in 2011, he made his MLB debut six years later.
Cordero has not had the career many expected with his career OPS+ at 83 to go along with just 27 homers and 87 RBI across 251 games and 797 plate appearances, but he does have a hard hit percentage of 45.4%.
The Nationals likely won't get anything from Cordero and there's a good chance he elects free agency if he's not on the Opening Day roster, but seeing what he has in their own camp during Spring Training is a low-risk move from the front office that could pay off if he finally puts everything together.