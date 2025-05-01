Washington Nationals Slugger Predicted To Be Dealt at MLB Trade Deadline
With the first month of the season coming to an end for the Washington Nationals, the team is off to a lackluster start.
As expected, the Nationals don’t appear like they are going to be a playoff team once again in 2025.
After winning the World Series in 2019, the losses have piled up for Washington and completion of their rebuild still feels like a couple of years away.
However, the franchise is hoping to win some more games this year and the front office added some veterans over the winter to try and help with that.
Through 31 games, Washington sits with a record of 13-18. While there have been some encouraging signs from young players, there have also been some disappointments.
If April was any indication, the Nationals might be better than a 71-win team, but they won’t be a contender.
With that being said, selling at the trade deadline makes sense for the franchise.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report wrote about slugger Josh Bell as a player who will be dealt this summer at the trade deadline.
“He’s making just $6 million this season on a one-year deal, and history tells us that there will be multiple contenders interested in a 1B/DH who hits from both sides and has pop when the trade deadline rolls around.”
At an appealing contract number as a slugging switch-hitter, Bell will certainly generate interest once again at the trade deadline.
For the last three summers, Bell has been traded to a contending team, and this year is shaping up to be similar.
So far in 2025, Bell is slashing .137/.228/.275 with four home runs and 13 RBI. These numbers are far below his career average and he will be a player to watch for Washington going forward after a bad first month.
In all likelihood, when the Nationals signed Bell, they likely had the intention that he could be used as trade bait at the deadline. With Nathaniel Lowe at first base and performing well, the slugger is expendable for the team this summer.
As a batter that can be a middle-of-the-order hitter for a contender with the ability to hit well from both sides of the plate, Bell can provide tremendous value. However, the slow start at 32 years old is a bit of concern and could impact potential trade value if he doesn’t turn it around in the next couple of months.
For Washington, it’s unfortunate that it doesn’t appear like they will be a contender once again, but looking ahead and trading players for prospects who aren’t in the long-term plans will help sustain success.