Washington Nationals Slugger to See Less Playing Time Rest of Season
The Washington Nationals activated Joey Gallo from the 10-day injured list, part of a flurry of moves in advance of their series opener with the Colorado Rockies.
Gallo wasn’t in the starting lineup. Nationals fans should get used to seeing that more often.
The 30-year-old slugger won’t be in the lineup as often in the final weeks of the season, according to manager Dave Martinez.
Why? Well, there’s a youth movement going on with the Major League roster and the Nationals, according to Martinez, need to see what they have for 2025.
“We’ve got some guys we want to see play. … It’s good to see him (Gallo) back on his feet and running around,” Martinez said to reporters on Tuesday, including MASN Sports. “But we’ve got some young kids we want to see play.”
Gallo is capable of playing in the outfield, first base and at designated hitter. Gallo, per Martinez, is most likely due to see playing time against right-handed pitching due to matchups.
But while Gallo spent more than a month on the injured list with a serious hamstring injury, several players filtered up from Triple-A, including James Wood, Juan Yepez, Alex Call, Andrés Chaparro and José Tena.
Wood was one of the top prospects in baseball and he’s already made an impact with the Nats as one of their future outfielders and has slammed five home runs in his first 43 games. Call can play all three outfield positions and is off to a great start this season with a .348 average in 27 games.
Yepez, Chaparro and Tena all represent future contributors in the infield.
Gallo was philosophical about the path forward when he returned to the Nats’ clubhouse and talked to reporters.
“It’s funny, because when I was down there, a lot of these guys I met down there (Triple-A),” Gallo said. “And now they’re up here. I actually know everybody really, really well. I don’t know if it’s a good thing that I know everybody, because I was hurt. But it’s cool. It’s a new clubhouse.”
No doubt Gallo’s contract situation plays a role in the decision. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Nationals in the offseason and his offensive numbers, even with the injury, likely don’t add up to a return to Washington in 2025.
Gallo returned from the IL with a .164/.285/.321/.606 slash line with five home runs and 11 RBI in 46 games. It’s shaping up to be his worst offensive season in years, as Gallo typically bats under .200 but produces home runs at a solid rate.
Last season with Minnesota he hit 21 home runs, his fifth career season with at least 20 home runs. But, he hasn’t batted above .200 since 2019, when he batted .253 with the Texas Rangers.