Washington Nationals Spring Riser Suffers Setback, Will Open 2025 on Injured List
The Washington Nationals have made it through spring training relatively unscathed when it comes to injuries and protecting their players. However, one of their spring risers has suffered a setback and will likely miss a decent amount of time with a recent injury.
Andrés Chaparro ended up with an oblique injury in batting practice on Friday, and Mark Zuckerman of MASN reports that he will star the season on the injured list.
The insider notes that Nationals manager Dave Martinez mentioned it would likely be a 2-4 week timeline for recovery.
“It's kind of a pulsing thing on my side. It's almost like you feel a constant pain that keeps coming and going, just throbbing. I feel a little better than I did yesterday. I’m just working with the trainers and seeing what the recovery looks like,” Chaparro said.
This is a difficult loss for Washington, as the young infielder/designated hitter was performing exceptionally well in spring training.
In 31 at-bats, he had a .387/.424/.548 slash line, with five RBI, five runs, a homer and four strikeouts to two walks. This was the best statistical production he has had in the early portions of the spring, and unfortunately, it will now be cut short before Opening Day has arrived.
He made his Major League debut in 2024 and played in 33 games. He wound up recording a .215/.280/.413 slash line with 15 RBI, 12 runs, four homers and 24 strikeouts to seven walks.
He needed to boost his numbers this spring to give himself a chance for more playing time in 2025, and he was showcasing that ability before he went down with this injury.
With Nathaniel Lowe being the primary first baseman and Josh Bell taking the designated hitter spot, it would have been difficult for Chaparro to make the starting roster this season. However, with Paul DeJong only on a one-year deal, he may have had a chance at third base later in the season if things did not pan out for the veteran.
Now, he will be sitting out for a little bit of time, working on his recovery and ensuring he is fully healthy before making a comeback.
With how well he did this spring, finding him a role will be crucial upon his return.